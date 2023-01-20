In the wake of G20 delegates, jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam will remain closed on February 4 for tourists, said Assam Forest Department on January 19.

As per Assam Forest Department, the jeep safari will remain closed for tourists in Bagori and Agoratoli ranges of the national park.

“In view of the visit of G20 delegates to Kaziranga National Park of 4 February 2023, the Jeep Safari in Bagori, Kaziranga and Agoratoli Range will remain closed for general tourists," read a notice from the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of eastern Assam wildlife division.

However, the notice further said that the elephant safari will be functioning as usual in both ranges.

On January 4, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and issued directives to ensure the success of the programme.

It is to be mentioned here that the Assam government is set to host as many as five G20 meetings in the year 2023.

As per the schedule, the first meeting is set to be hosted in the month of February 2, 2023, for two days in Guwahati wherein the event agenda will be on the 1st Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting under the Union Ministry of Finance.

Further on February 6, 2023, a meeting will be held on Youth 20 Inception Meeting then on March 13, 2023, SAI 20 Inception meeting.

On April 3, 2023, there will be an event on the 2nd Employment Working Group Meeting, followed by the RIIG Side Event on March 24, 2023, to be held in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The meeting venue was decided at a virtual conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers and Governors of various states on Friday in connection with India's elevation to the G20 Presidency.

India sharpened its focus on G20 much before the presidency was handed over by Indonesia.

Also read: Assam: Broker arrested for demanding Rs 10 lakh in exchange for job in state secretariat examination