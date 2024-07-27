The Governor of Assam has appointed Jibesh Roy, from Sasargaon Part 1, District-Dhubri, as the Chief Executive Councilor of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC).

This appointment follows the resignation of Sri Gakul Barman, the former Chief Executive Councilor. The appointment is effective immediately until further orders.

A notification reads, "In the interest of public service, in partial modification of the Notification issued vide No.TAD/BC/34/2020/149 dtd.25/02/2021, and in exercise of powers u/s 59 of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council (Amendment) Act, 2020, the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint Jibesh Roy, Sasargaon Paart 1, District-Dhubri, Executive Councilor, Kamatapur Autonomous Council as Chief Executive Councilor of Kamatapur Autonomous Council in view of resignation tendered by Sri Gakul Barman, Chief Executive Councilor, with immediate effect until further orders."



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It is to be mentioned here that in 2023, the Abhayapuri police apprehended one individual involved in a massive fraud case concerning the Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC).

The accused, identified as Pankaj Das from Bijni in Chirang district, was arrested for his alleged role in embezzling funds through fake work orders amounting to Rs 100 crore. This fraudulent activity involved the forgery of signatures and seals of the KAC principal secretary.

The KAC principal secretary, Dhruvajyoti Das, had previously lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Abhayapuri police station regarding this incident. Subsequently, the Abhayapuri police initiated an investigation based on the FIR and successfully apprehended one of the individuals involved in this financial scam. However, one of the accused remains absconding.