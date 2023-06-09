In a significant development regarding the tragic hit-and-run accident that took place in Guwahati's Ganeshguri area on June 8, Assam Police have arrested the contractor B Balaji affiliated with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The case has now been brought before the court for further proceedings. In addition to the contractor from JICA, the driver of the school bus has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred on June 8 morning when the scooter carrying two sisters on their way to school hit the garbage and felt beneath the bus. Tragically, one of the sisters, identified as Priya Kumari, a class 11 student from Little Flower School in Hatigaon, lost her life on the spot. Her elder sister sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The accident took place in front of Rajdhani Masjid in Ganeshguri, further fueling concerns about road safety in the city.

Responding to the incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a thorough investigation into the matter. Preliminary findings suggest that the scooty involved in the accident was traveling in the wrong direction, prompting the Chief Minister to emphasize the importance of road safety and urge authorities to address the issue of vehicles violating traffic rules.

"I have personally reviewed the video recording of the accident, and it is evident that the scooter was on the wrong side of the road," stated Chief Minister Sarma. He further expressed concerns about a hole in the road and directed the district commissioner to investigate the circumstances surrounding it and ensure necessary repairs are made.

Chief Minister Sarma has directed the Traffic department to intensify efforts in curbing instances of vehicles traveling in the wrong direction. He stressed the need for strict enforcement of traffic regulations and urged commuters to prioritize road safety.