Jimochayan (Deori) People's Party (JPP), which emerged as the biggest opposition by winning 7 out of 22 council seats in the Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) election, decided to form an alliance with the BJP in the council.

Notably, in a closed-door meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with the JPP winning candidates agreed to support and work in coordination with BJP to accelerate the overall growth of the council.

On the other hand, although APCC president Bhupen Borah claimed that Congress will support JPP and has been backing them in the election, Deori alleged that Congress attempted to derail their party and shunned possibilities of stitching an alliance with the grand old party.

Meanwhile, the sole winning independent candidate of the Deori Autonomous Council Election met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and offered to pull support to the saffron party.

Devakant Deuri who contested from 10 Number Chichi Bargaon constituency further announced that he will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the meeting with CM Sarma.

Earlier on November 10, the BJP emerged the winner in Assam's Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) election bagging 12 out of the 22 seats in the council.

Out of the 22 council seats in the Deori Autonomous Council, the BJP along with the alliance bagged twelve seats, the Congress two, Jimochayan (Deori) People's Party (JPP) bagged seven while an independent also bagged one seat, according to a release issued by the Assam State Election Commission.

Polls for the Deori Autonomous Council election took place on November 8.

A 79.99 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Assam’s Deori autonomous council elections.

The election was held for 22 constituencies spread across six districts and four sub-divisions of some other districts. There were 93 polling stations.

According to official data, out of the total electorate, 21,412 are men and 22,183 are women.

