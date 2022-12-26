At least four persons were detained and brought to Makum police station for questioning in connection to a robbery incident that took place at Jio mart in Makum. The incident was reported at the godown of a Jiomart in Doom Dooma near Makum junction on December 25.

According to reports several lakhs of rupees were looted during the robbery. The robbery was carried out despite the presence of security guards and staffs working in the establishment.

Tinsukia Additional Superintendent of Police Bibhas Das said that police have inspected the robbery site and are further investigating the case.

“ We have detained 4 persons and are questioning them. We will come to conclusion once the investigation is over.”, he said.

Earlier in June , 2022, Tinsukia police have arrested two employees of a hardware shop for allegedly stealing goods worth lakhs of rupees and selling them to a scrap dealer at Makum Road in the town.

The police seized 1,394 kilograms of galvanised wire worth Rs 1.3 lakh from the scrapyard, situated around 300 metres from the victim’s godown.