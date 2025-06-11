Jitendra Prasad, a highly decorated engineer with over three decades of experience in executing infrastructure projects across India’s most inhospitable terrains, has officially assumed charge as the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Eastern Sector of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The formal handover took place on June 10 at the BRO Eastern Sector headquarters in Lokhra, Guwahati.

Prasad succeeds Harendra Kumar, who has been transferred to the BRO’s headquarters in New Delhi. Prior to this assignment, Prasad served as Deputy Director General at the BRO headquarters and has consistently demonstrated leadership in managing critical projects under the Ministry of Defence.

A 1990-batch officer of the Border Roads Engineering Service (BRES), Prasad's appointment to this pivotal role is attributed to his seniority, outstanding technical acumen, and a proven track record in strategic infrastructure development. He has played key roles in constructing roads, tunnels, and bridges in challenging terrains including Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim—regions vital to national security and connectivity.

His distinguished service earned him the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), a prestigious honour awarded by the President of India in recognition of his excellence and dedication.

Shortly after assuming charge, Prasad held a high-level review meeting with engineers and officials at the Eastern Sector headquarters. He emphasized timely completion of all ongoing projects and urged the workforce to maintain high standards of quality and discipline.

An alumnus of KNIT Sultanpur with a B.Tech in Civil Engineering, Prasad further honed his expertise with a Master’s degree in Structural Engineering from IIT-BHU, Varanasi. His experience spans notable projects such as the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh and the ongoing Shinkun La Tunnel in Manali.

Between 2019 and 2021, he served as the Chief Engineer of the Udayak Project in Doomdooma, Assam, and from 2021 to 2023, he led the Yojak Project in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. In 2021, he successfully completed a prestigious course at the National Defence College (NDC) and has undertaken infrastructure study visits to countries like Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka to gain insights into global development models.