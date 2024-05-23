Assam Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, announced on May 23 that schools with 100 or more students will soon have a designated head teacher position. Additionally, the jobs of contractual teachers will be regularized, ensuring more stable employment for them.

"The process will take place from this academic year. As the academic session began from April 1, 2024 and we were busy with the elections, the documentation process has already begun and will try to end the process in this year itself. While the regularisation of contractual teacher jobs will be also done in this academic session. Have already received maximum number of approvals. And those who don't wish to regularise their jobs can remain in contractual positions. Maximum number of teachers have applied the option to regularise their posts", said Ranoj Pegu.

For the unversed, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), had issued directives to contractual and state pool teachers, mandating them to select between regularization of their positions or maintaining their status as contractual teachers by January 30, 2024.

Under the new directive, teachers in both categories are presented with two options: either to voluntarily opt for the regularization of their services, entailing initial scale pay benefits starting from the proposed date of joining, which will be determined subsequently, or to continue as contractual teachers, retaining the current financial benefits and service conditions.

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