A young resident of Jogighopa, Saddam Ali from Bharalkundi Bil village, has gone missing in the neighboring country of Bhutan. Family members suspect that he may have been swept away by the treacherous floodwaters that have engulfed the region.

Saddam Ali, who worked as a driver, had traveled to Bhutan on July 11 with the purpose of transporting stones for his truck. However, his journey took an unexpected turn when the vehicle encountered a mechanical failure in Samtse, Bhutan. Saddam Ali informed his family members about the situation.

Due to the delay caused by the breakdown, Saddam Ali decided to spend the night in the truck. During the night of July 12, a devastating wave of floods struck the area, engulfing the truck and sweeping it away in the powerful currents of the river.

Efforts by the Bhutanese authorities led to the recovery of the truck's remains from the strong stream of the river. However, there has been no trace of Saddam Ali thus far.

Faced with this distressing situation, Saddam Ali's family has urgently appealed to the state government to take immediate action in locating and rescuing him.