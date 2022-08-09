A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between NLC India Ltd and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for 1,000-MW renewable power projects in Assam in presence of Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi. The projects will mark a quantum leap in State’s capacity to generate green power.

Happy to attend signing of MoU between NLC India Ltd and @apdclsocial for 1,000-MW renewable power projects in Assam in presence of Hon Union Coal Min Shri @JoshiPralhad ji.



The projects will mark a quantum leap in State’s capacity to generate green power. @nlcindialimited pic.twitter.com/qzU96XBob7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 9, 2022

“Today we have signed a historic MoU where 49 percent shares will be at the government of Assam and 51 percent will be on Neyveli and together we are going to have 1000 Megawatts of solar power in Assam”. Chief minister stated on the event of MoU signing between APDCL and NLCIL in Janata Bhawan.

"NLC India Limited is a navaratna company under the ministry of coal and they have a complete proven track record of good corporate governance and generating power both from coal and as well as from solar. In fact, we were in touch for the last few months primarily because of a separate reason. In the pre Covid period, Assam's pick hour power demand was 1800 to 1900 MW but in post Covid suddenly there are lot of activities in Assam and the pick hour demand has gone upto 2400 MW of power. The electricity demand is increasing like anything".

"And there are almost 92000 crore of industrial investment in either ongoing or it is coming. There will be addition of another 1000 MW pick hour demand in Assam Electricity. Within two years, as per our very very conservative estimate will be around 3500 MW".

“Discussing all these things for the last six months, a parallel idea developed whether we can produce solar power in Assam. During the conversation, we gone to the level that there was a meeting of mind and we decided that we are going to float a joint company to produce 1000 MW of Solar power in the state of Assam through a joint venture company”.

As per the MoU signed between NLC India Ltd and @apdclsocial, a JV will be set up for generating 1,000 MW renewable power in Assam where GoA will hold 49% stake and 51% by NLC India Ltd. The project will entail a total investment of ₹5,000 cr, CM Sarma tweeted.