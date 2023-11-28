Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 28 announced that Assam will be joining hands with Nagaland as partner state for the upcoming Hornbill festival.

Sharing the news on platform X, CM Sarma wrote, “Hon’ble Chief Minister, it is an absolute privilege for Assam to join hands with Nagaland for the upcoming Hornbill Festival. This festival has emerged as one of the greatest platforms to showcase the shared cultural heritage of North East”.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had announced about Assam joining hands with Nagaland for the upcoming festival that will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Northeast.

The Hornbill Festival, an annual grand celebration in Nagaland, Northeast India, vividly portrays Naga culture through traditional music, dance, and performances.

The festival, which attracts attention with its captivating performances, sees contributions from diverse tribes in Nagaland, each adding to the vibrancy and entertainment.

The celebration unites people under a common goal, making it an extraordinary event. The festival attracts visitors from across the globe, providing them a closer look into the Naga culture.

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