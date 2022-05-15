Troops from the Spear Corps in Masimpur, including the Assam Rifles, launched a joint flood rescue operation in the general area of Balichara and Borkhola in the Cachar District of Assam on Saturday, May 14, after receiving a request from the civil government.

Women, the elderly, infirm, and young children were given priority in the areas swamped by River Jatinga, and swift and coordinated steps were taken to save lives –. Many lives were saved and a serious calamity was averted as a result of the timely and fast intervention. The rescue attempts are still ongoing, and the locals are grateful for the heroic efforts.

Floods have hit six Assam districts, including Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon, and Kamrup (Metro), according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Landslides have been reported in 12 villages in the Dima Hasao district, affecting over 80 homes, according to a recent update.

According to the ASDMA, about 1732.72 hectares of crop were affected till Saturday.

In the districts of Cachar and Hojai, eight medical teams were also dispatched for the rescue operations.