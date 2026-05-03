Assam: Joint operation at New Bongaigaon railway station leads to seizure of 270 sacks of Burmese areca nuts

A huge consignment of Burmese areca nuts was seized during a joint operation conducted by the Assam Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at New Bongaigaon Railway Station in Assam.

Officials said the operation was carried out on the Agartala–Bengaluru Humsafar Express, during which authorities recovered 270 sacks of Burmese areca nuts allegedly being transported illegally.

According to railway officials, the consignment was being transported from Agartala to Bengaluru. The seized areca nuts were taken into custody for further legal procedures and investigation.

Railway police stated that no individual has been detained in connection with the seizure so far. Authorities are investigating the source and intended recipients of the consignment.

The operation forms part of ongoing efforts by railway and security agencies to curb the illegal transportation and smuggling of Burmese areca nuts through railway routes in the Northeast.