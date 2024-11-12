The Golaghat Police, in a joint operation with the Charaideo Police and the 23rd Assam Rifles, intercepted and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Rangajan Tollgate under the Golaghat Police Station.

The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs suggesting the transportation of IEDs from Dimapur to Sivsagar. During the search, the authorities apprehended two individuals, Ajay Shyam (29) and Tiken Kurmi (27), who were carrying the IED in an autorickshaw with the registration number AS-05C/5734.

Both Ajay Shyam and Tiken Kurmi are surrendered cadres of the AANLA organisation. They had allegedly brought the IED from Nagaland with the intention of detonating it in Golaghat District during the Army Day of the ULFA (United Liberation Front of Assam) on November 27.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the authorities have registered a case.