Assam: Joint Security Forces foil alleged NSCN-IM plot in Longding; one militant arrested

Joint security forces on Saturday, February 21, foiled an alleged terror plot in Longding district and arrested a suspected cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) (NSCN-IM), officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team of the Assam Rifles, the Special Task Force (STF), and Longding district police launched an operation at Tissing near Zedua village under Longding Police Station.

During the operation, the team apprehended a 35-year-old militant identified as Ponglem Wangpan, who allegedly holds the self-styled rank of ‘Captain’ in the outfit.

Security personnel recovered one 5.56 mm INSAS rifle with a magazine, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, 18 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition and two rounds of 9 mm ammunition from the spot, police said. Authorities have registered an FIR and launched a detailed investigation.

According to official sources, the arrested militant was leading a four-member group that had allegedly entered the bordering district with plans to target an individual. Officials said the operation prevented the alleged plan from being carried out.

Security agencies have intensified combing operations in suspected areas to trace the remaining members of the group.

Officials said the operation reflects continued vigilance by security forces to maintain law and order in the region.