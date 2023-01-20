Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Janury 20 said that Jonbeel Mela,an integral part of Tiwa cultural heritage, has been promoting peace and brotherhood between the people of hills and plains since medieval period.

Visiting the historic Mela and addressing a meeting in Morigaon, the Chief Minister said that Jonbeel Mela is historic because it has kept alive the system of barter as a means of procuring goods. He said that the mela is a virtual wonder in its own right.

CM Sarma said that Jonbeel Mela is also considered as an opportunity for maintaining cordial relations between the people of hills and the plains.

"The Tiwas, also known as Lalungs, are one of the oldest tribal communities of the regions and are mostly found in the plains and the hills of central Assam. Apart from the village and clan-level socio-political organisations, the existence of some self-governing social institutions headed by chiefs called Rajas (meaning king) are also found in this tribe.", CM Sarma said.

Beginning on January 19, Jagiroad hosted the legendary "Jonbeel mela," which has a special, centuries-old exchange system. The mela, which has a long history of barter between tribes from the plains and hills, served as a metaphor for love and affection among the tribes in the past. At the famous Dayang-Belguri pather, the centuries-old barter system started on January 19.

On January 20, in the presence of Tiwa monarch Dip Singh Deoraja, they swarmed in the mela carrying bags full of organically cultivated ginger, garlic, and other products to carry out the trading system with the plains Tiwa people.

Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri launched the customary barter on During the day, the traditional Raj darbar will also took place in the Mela

The Community fishing, customary tax collection, and cultural function will be the highlights of this year's Mela's final day on January 21. They will return bags and luggage on the final day, January 21, 2023. In order to make the mela a huge success, Jurshing Bordoloi, the president of the Jonbeel Mela Committee, has urged the populace to work with the committee's members.