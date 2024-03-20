Following rumors of his alleged involvement in a livestock smuggling ring, an officer of the Jorabat Police in Assam was placed on reserve.



The illicit cattle smuggling activity was allowed to continue, according to accusations made against the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jorabat Police Outpost, Motleb Ali. The claims included a variety of extortion operations.

A number of additional accusations, including neglect of duty, have also been made against Ali.



According to reports, the Guwahati police have opened a departmental investigation on ASI Motleb Ali in relation to this. The Guwahati Commissioner of Police issued the orders for administrative purposes.