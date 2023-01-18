The drive against various illegal activities including drugs, ganja, and smuggling cycle of Jorabat police in Kamrup Metropolitan district is underway.

While the operation continued, on January 18, at around 7 pm today, on the basis of a tip-off by Kapil Pathak, the officer-in-charge of the Jorabat outpost, raided and managed to nab two persons including a large quantity of ganja, a two-wheeler in 10 miles area.

The two detainees are from Lalawmpuia in the Aizawl district of Mizoram and Lalchhuanvawara in Mizoram's Chersip district.

The number of the seized two-wheeler is AS 01 BR 6588. Jorabat police managed to recover around 8 kg of ganja from the boot of the vehicle.

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The interrogation of the two detainees is currently underway at Jorabat outpost police.

Meanwhile, on January 17, Karimganj Police seized 88 kgs of Yaba tablets from Nischintapur in the Bagargul area of Karimganj district.

Probably the biggest seizure in Assam to date, a team of Karimganj police intercepted one Alto bearing registration number AS-10A-6487 and seized a huge amount of drugs from the vehicle.

Police arrested one drug peddler identified as Hafiz Uddin in connection with the seizure.

Home guards Anupam Singha and Jasim Uddin managed to seize the drugs and inform the police following a Naka check.

It is estimated that the value of the drugs is more than Rs 40 crore in the international market.

Further investigation is on to find any further linkages to the seizure.