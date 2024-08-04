Manoj Kumar Mahanta from Jorhat has been suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect. The suspension was mandated by Bhabesh Kalita, the state president of BJP Assam Pradesh, on August 3, 2024.

The suspension follows serious allegations against Mahanta, who is accused of engaging in activities that violate party discipline and have adversely affected the BJP's image in both traditional and social media.

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“The suspension reflects the party’s firm stance on maintaining discipline and upholding its values, signaling that any actions contrary to the party’s principles will be met with strict consequences,” stated the suspension letter issued by Kalita.

While the BJP has not disclosed the specific details of the allegations, the prompt action demonstrates the party’s dedication to addressing internal issues and safeguarding its public reputation.