Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has announced the commencement of a new daily flight route between New Delhi and Jorhat in eastern Assam, set to begin operations in October. The route will be served by SpiceJet, utilizing a 189-seater aircraft under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

In a statement, Gogoi shared that the Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu, had provided him with this information stating the importance of enhancing connectivity to Jorhat. This new route aims to boost both business and tourism, facilitating easier travel between the national capital and one of Assam's significant towns.

Currently, Jorhat is connected by air to Kolkata, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur, with IndiGo operating these flights.

Earlier, on July 1, Gaurav Gogoi had expressed his concerns about the lack of direct flights between Jorhat and Delhi in a social media post on X.

"Air connectivity is a challenge for Jorhat. The absence of direct flights to Delhi results in a lot of inconvenience to people. Moreover, the cost of air travel has shot up due to the limited availability of flights," Gogoi wrote.

Gogoi subsequently met with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi to discuss the issue. During their meeting, he apprised the minister of the challenges faced by the citizens of Jorhat and appealed for the reinstatement of the direct daily flight between Jorhat and Delhi.

"I met Hon’ble Minister for Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi and apprised him of the situation today. I appealed to him to restart the direct daily flight between Jorhat and Delhi. I am positive that he will take prompt action to resolve the woes of citizens and improve connectivity in the region," Gogoi added.