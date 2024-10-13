Efforts are underway to upgrade the Jorhat-Dibrugarh Corridor, an important 143-km-long NH Corridor, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on his X handle.

Aiming seamless connectivity, the Assam government is emphasising development in the region keeping in mind the futuristic requirements.

The NH Corridor which connects major areas of Jorhat town, Sivasagar town, Demow, Moran town and Dibrugarh, is being built with modern features.

Following the upgradation, the corridor will benefit in the following ways:

- Easy access to major landmarks like Digboi Refinery



- Facilitating trade and industrialisation

- Filip to job creation and employment opportunities

- Easy mobilisation of logistics for national security

Work on the project has been divided in 5 corridors, with average progress of 75 per cent.

The government will put up 75.5 km of 4-lane roads and 67.8 km of 2-lane roads.

Moreover, the project encompasses 12 vehicular underpasses, 8 pedestrian underpasses, 2 major bridges along with an emergency landing facility of 4.2 km.