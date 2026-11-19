A Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) in Assam's Jorhat district has been taken off duty for a day or two after issuing a challan to an Army driver for not wearing a seat belt during a road safety enforcement drive, officials said on November 19.

The incident took place on Wednesday in front of the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on the busy AT Road in Jorhat town. The driver, attached to the 41 Sub-Area of Jorhat Military Station at Lichubari, was on official duty along with another junior Army personnel.

District Transport Officer Dhananjoy Saikia told PTI that MVI Samim Sultana issued the challan for the driver's failure to wear a seat belt. He clarified that the driver was not fined for allegedly not possessing a valid driving licence.

Saikia said Army personnel are permitted to drive military vehicles using an Army driving licence but cannot use it to operate civilian vehicles. He also acknowledged that the MVI had been somewhat rude while questioning the driver and said she would remain off duty for a day or two.

A video purportedly showing the confrontation between the MVI and the Army driver subsequently went viral on social media.

In a statement, the Jorhat district administration said the state government had directed districts to intensify road safety enforcement following the November 13 accident in neighbouring Golaghat district, which claimed 26 lives.

It said the incident involving the Defence vehicle during a routine enforcement drive had led to an uncomfortable situation and certain misgivings. The administration expressed regret over any "unintended embarrassment or inconvenience" caused to Army personnel, clarifying that there was no intention to hurt the sentiments of the armed forces or show disrespect.

The circumstances were examined based on a report submitted by the District Transport Officer. The matter was also discussed at a joint meeting led by the General Officer Commanding of Headquarters 41 Sub-Area, Lichubari, the statement said.

The meeting acknowledged certain misgivings and misinformation surrounding the incident and stressed the need to maintain mutual trust, understanding and coordination between the civil administration and the Defence establishment.

Enforcement authorities have been advised to exercise caution, sensitivity and discretion while dealing with vehicles belonging to the armed forces, emergency services and ambulances, keeping in mind their distinct duties and operational requirements, the administration said.

It added that the district administration held the armed forces in the highest regard and deeply valued their service to the nation.