Jorhat Police have detained a lawyer for allegedly defrauding a client of Rs 15,000 in legal fees. According to reports, Padum Karmakar, a lawyer, reportedly stole money from a needy client for her husband's bail and then vanished.

Sinamora Police arrested the client's husband on burglary allegations on April 15, 2022. The client was in such despair that she sought assistance from the Bar Association.

According to reports, the man was frequently noticed by lawyers at the Bar Association, but no one paid him much attention. Following his identification, the Jorhat Bar Association called lawyer Karmakar to the Bar Association's office for questioning.

Finally, the lawyer confessed his wrongdoing to the bar organisation, as well as his suspected role in defrauding clients. A case was also filed against him at the Jorhat police station in this regard.