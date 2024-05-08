A team from the Jorhat Police Station (PS) on May 8 recovered three stolen Royal Enfield Bullets and apprehended one accused in the connection.

The operation, conducted in the Bhandari area under the Wokha District of Nagaland, marks the police team’s efficiency in combating vehicle theft in the region.

The recovered motorcycles, reported stolen from various PS areas of Jorhat, were found concealed from the Bhandari area following efforts of the Jorhat PS team.

Investigation into the matter is under way.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Jorhat Police informed, “In a succesful operation, on 08-05-2024, a team from Jorhat PS was able to recover three Royal Enfield bullets from Bhandari area under Wokha Dist of Nagaland which were reportedly stolen from different PS areas of Jorhat. The team was also able to apprehend one accused person in this regard. Further investigation is going on to unravel the whole network.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Jorhat Police led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (P) Kaushik Kalita along with TSI Naba Jyoti Das apprehended an individual and intercepted a Royal Enfield Meteor bike, on May 6.

The personnel also recovered around 11.44 grams of suspected heroin.

The team launched their drive after receiving specific input regarding the presence of heroin in the possession of the rider.