Continuing their drive against Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), the Jorhat Police led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (P) Kaushik Kalita along with TSI Naba Jyoti Das apprehended an individual and intercepted a Royal Enfield Meteor bike, on May 6.

The personnel also recovered around 11.44 grams of suspected heroin.

The team launched their drive after receiving specific input regarding the presence of heroin in the possession of the rider.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Jorhat Police wrote, “DySP (P) Kaushik Kalita along with TSI Naba Jyoti Das and team intercepted a Royal Enfield Meteor bike and recovered around 11.44gms of suspected Heroin from the rider. Necessary legal action follows.”

Investigation is under way.

In an earlier operation on May 5, the Lekhapani police, in collaboration with the Gorkha Students’ Union on May 3, arrested three drug traffickers.

The police personnel seized ten drug-laden chop cases from the possession of the arrested drug traffickers who have been identified as Tej Bahadur Chhetri, Bimal Chhetri and Deepak Chhetri.

The Lekhapani police also seized a bike bearing registration number AS-23X 3472, another bike without a number plate and 112 grams of drugs estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 lakh.