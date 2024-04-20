The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, held from February 16th to March 4th, 2024, were officially declared on April 20th, 2024, within 45 days of the completion of the examination.

Out of the 4,25,966 candidates who applied for the exam, 6,888 were absent, with 361 withheld and 61 expelled, leaving 4,19,078 candidates who appeared. Among the appeared candidates, 1,87,904 were male, 2,31,164 were female, and 10 were transgender.

The overall pass percentage stood at 75.7%, with male candidates achieving a pass percentage of 77.3%, female candidates at 74.4%, and transgender candidates leading with 80%.

A total of 6,392 candidates secured distinction marks (85% and above), while 20,552 were recognized as STAR mark holders (75% to 84.99%). Furthermore, there were 1,05,873 Division 1 holders (including distinction and STAR mark holders), 1,50,764 Division 2 holders, and 60,680 Division 3 holders.

The number of letter mark holders totaled 1,93,159, with the highest number in the Social Science subject, at 36,973.

The top-performing districts were Chirang with a pass percentage of 91.2%, followed by Nalbari at 88.1%, and Baksa at 86.9%. Conversely, Udalguri district reported the lowest pass percentage at 60.9%.

In the Order of Merit, the top five candidates were:

ANURAG DOLOI from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, with 593 marks.

JHARNA SAIK?? from Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Chariali, Biswanath, with 590 marks.

MANASH PRATIM SAIKIA from Island Academy, Kamalabari, Majuli, with 588 marks.

BEDANTA CHOUDHURY from Stella Maris School, Sarupeta, Barpeta, with 588 marks.

DEVASHREE KASHYAP from Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon, with 588 marks.

Additionally, the results were categorized as follows:

GENERAL: 76.6%

OBC: 76.6%

MOBC: 75.1%

SC: 70.3%

ST (H): 78.9%

ST (P): 79.1%

TEA GARDEN (TG): 51.5%