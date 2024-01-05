In a shocking incident, a journalist has alleged that the District Commissioner of Assam's Nagaon district assaulted him in his office.

The journalist, identified as Deepankar Medhi, has alleged that he was assaulted by Nagaon DC Narendra Kumar Shah in his office. The journalist had reportedly gone to meet the DC for some work when he alleged that the incident had happened. The journalist was seen being taken away by the police from the DC office.

As per Deepankar's version, which he told media while police was taking to him, he was misbehaved with and assaulted.

"I was misbehaved with and assaulted by the DC. I had earlier undergone heart surgery. Even after telling him this, I had to face misbehavior and assault. The behavior here is so bad. No work can be done here. The DC has assaulted me," said Deepankar Medhi to reporters, as the police took away earlier today.

Medhi, who is a Guwahati based journalist with a news channel, had gone to Nagaon regarding some work. It was when he met with the DC that the alleged incident happened. As per sources, his camera was also seized and it has been alleged that the data in his camera had been wiped off when it was handed back to him later. Sources have further stated the journalist was kept at the police station for several hours after the incident, before finally being let off.

Meanwhile, Nagaon DC Narendra Kumar Shah has clarified the matter and has stated that there was no assault on the journalist.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Shah said that there was no assault on the journalist and called the entire episode as an unfortunate incident.

"Nothing of that sort has happened. No assault has happened. It is an unfortunate incident, but I would not like to further comment. But I want to make it clear that there was no assault," Shah told India Today NE.

The Nagaon DC further said that the journalist in question had started recording their conversation without any permission.

"They had started recording without even asking my permission, and started recording. So I had no other option. But there was no assault," Shah told India Today NE.

The incident, meanwhile, has caused an outrage among the media fraternity in Assam who are demanding that action be taken in this regard.

