A Guwahati-based journalist of a private media house and a police officer have been apprehended following the seizure of a significant sum of money related to alleged hawala transactions, according to reports on Thursday.

The journalist has been identified as Toufique Uddin Ahmed and the police officer as Mubarak Ali, a Sub-Inspector at Bharalu Police Station.

Another individual has also been arrested in relation to the case. Initial reports suggest that the police seized Rs 25 lakhs from each person during raids conducted in November 2023. Toufique Uddin Ahmed was reportedly arrested by the Crime Branch in the Garigaon area of Guwahati earlier today.

Earlier this month, Guwahati Police apprehended two individuals and confiscated over Rs 1,69,70,000 from them following search operations in the Athgaon area.

Reports suggest that the confiscated funds were suspected to be connected to alleged hawala transactions that the two individuals were reportedly involved in. According to official sources, the Athgaon police team conducted a raid on a rented residence belonging to Md Jamir Uddin, following specific information about suspect individuals residing there. The police arrested two individuals, Devkaran Sen, 27, and Manoj Kumar, 47, both originally from Rajasthan.

Also read : Assam State Zoo's baby giraffe takes morning walk, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares cute video