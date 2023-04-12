In an unfortunate incident, a person died in a road accident in the Beltola area of Guwahati on April 12.

As per reports, the deceased identified as Mustaq Alam was working as a journalist at a local media house in Guwahati and was riding his scooty at the time of the incident. Alam was hit from behind by a bus bearing registration number AS 01 HC 2629, which allegedly tried to overtake Alam, according to eye witness.

According to reports, Alam was heading toward his office on GS Road from Basistha Mandir.

The city police have not yet arrived at the accident site.

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