A senior journalist from Dibrugarh, Assam became the latest victim of online fraud after an imposter after creating a fake account on Facebook and Instagram under his name, looted money from his contacts.

As per reports, the perpetrators created fake Facebook and Instagram accounts using the journalist's name and photographs. These accounts were used to deceive his contacts into believing they were communicating with the journalist. Starting early Monday, the fraudsters reached out to the journalist Ratul Bura Gohain’s Facebook friends and Instagram followers, soliciting money under false pretenses.

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The scam involved sending messages to approximately two hundred individuals, requesting financial assistance through "Google Press," and providing a contact number, 8795839779. Victims were asked to transfer varying amounts of money, including Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 8,000, with assurances of repayment.

Upon discovering the fraudulent activity on Tuesday, Bura Gohain immediately filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Investigation Wing at the Dibrugarh Sadar police station. Despite his complaint, the fraudulent messages continue to be sent, with the scammers using multiple languages including English, Bengali, and Assamese to broaden their reach.

The fraudulent activity has not only tarnished Bura Gohain’s public image but also caused significant emotional distress and disruption to his daily life.