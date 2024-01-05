Revered journalist Jadu Kakati breathed his last on January 5. His demise marks the end of an era in Assamese journalism, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and exemplary service to the field.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X to express his condolences. He wrote, "Saddened by the news of the passing away of veteran journalist Jadu Kakati. He has been associated with the news service for a long time since the 1960s and has made an unparalleled contribution to the world of news."

Kakati, a stalwart in the realm of journalism, had been an integral part of the news landscape since the 1960s. Over the course of his illustrious career, he earned accolades for his unwavering commitment to journalistic ethics and his relentless pursuit of truth. His dedication to the profession was recognized with the prestigious Republic Day Journalist Award.

Expressing his sympathy, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma continued, "I pray for the well-being of the departed soul of Jadu Kakati and convey my deepest condolences to his bereaved family." The Chief Minister acknowledged the void created by the loss of a seasoned journalist and highlighted Jadu Kakati 's significant impact on the world of news reporting.