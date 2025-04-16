Unidentified miscreants targeted the residence of journalist Brajen Gogoi, affiliated with a private news channel, on the evening of April 14, the first day of the Assamese New Year.

Sources indicate that unknown attackers hurled stones at Gogoi’s home in Duliajan, causing significant property damage. The journalist has alleged that the attack followed closely on the heels of a report he filed earlier in the day regarding a tense situation at the Naoholia Police Outpost in the area.

In a heartfelt statement to fellow media personnel, Gogoi expressed concern over what he believes may be retaliation for his reporting. “This attack came right after I reported on the police outpost incident. It cannot be a coincidence,” he stated.

Senior police officials promptly visited the scene and have launched an investigation into the matter. Despite the seriousness of the incident, no arrests have been made thus far.

The assault has sparked widespread condemnation from the local journalist community. Media professionals across Duliajan have rallied in solidarity, demanding swift identification and prosecution of those responsible. The incident has reignited concerns over the safety of journalists working in sensitive areas and the urgent need to ensure press freedom in the region.