The much-anticipated Charity Live Concert featuring Bollywood sensation Jubin Nautiyal, scheduled for today at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati, has been unexpectedly canceled.

In a notice released by the organizing team of the UR DREAMS SaReGaMa Recognition Awards 2024, it was revealed that due to unforeseen technical issues stemming from equipment malfunction, specifically delays in the delivery of two out of five essential trucks, the timely setup of necessary event equipment became unattainable. This setback has rendered it impossible to proceed with the concert as planned.

The cancellation notice was disseminated to patrons merely an hour prior to the scheduled 5 PM start time, leaving attendees with little time to adjust their plans. The announcement has sparked frustration and disappointment among ticket holders who were eagerly anticipating the live performance.

The Organizing Team of the UR DREAMS SaReGaMa Recognition Awards 2024 has extended their sincere apologies to all affected individuals, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring refunds for purchased tickets within 7-10 working days.

This last-minute cancellation has left many wondering about the logistical oversights that led to the technical glitches and the impact it will have on future events.

More details regarding this unexpected turn of events remain anticipated.