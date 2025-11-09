Assam: Judicial custody of seven accused in Zubeen Garg death case ends today

The judicial custody of all seven accused in connection with the mysterious death of late Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg ends today, November 9. Among those in custody are businessman Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma.



According to official sources, all seven accused are currently lodged in Baksa and Haflong jails. The court will conduct proceedings this evening through video conferencing, instead of producing the accused physically before the court.



Earlier, the court had remanded Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandeepan Garg, and Zubeen’s two personal security officers—Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, along with Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, to 14 days of judicial custody.



Following the remand, Mahanta, Sharma, Sandeepan Garg, and the two security officers were transferred from Guwahati to Baksa Jail, while Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were sent to Haflong Jail.