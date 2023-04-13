A judicial officer from Assam has been appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry mentioned Mridul Kumar Kalita's appointment.

Kalita's name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation in January.

The notification was shared by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Twitter.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke about the rich heritage of North East India and the pivotal role played by the Gauhati High Court in shaping it at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration held at Latasil Field, Guwahati on April 7.

Also Read: Assam: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju lauds Gauhati HC for landmark judgments, especially for tribal people

He stated that the HC has made several landmark judgments of public importance, especially those dealing with tribal people, and has evolved in various subject matters.

The Union Minister expressed the government's goal to make India a developed nation while the nation completes its 100 years, under the visionary and stewardship of President Droupadi Murmu. He acknowledged the traditional and core space given to women in North East India and launched a mobile app for women on the occasion.