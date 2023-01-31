The carcass of an adult female elephant was recovered under mysterious circumstances near Deepor Beel on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Janaury 31.

The three-year-old calf of the deceased jumbo was recovered few days ago from the same location. Following this, the elephant had been wondering around in the area.

Meanwhile, locals allege negligence on the part of forest authorities as the elephant had been sick since a long time and was deprived of medical attention.

Earlier on Decemebr 9, 2022, adding to the mounting death toll of wild elephants in the state, two wild elephants died in Assam- in Kamrup and Sonitpur districts, respectively, within 24 hours. A male elephant died after getting hit by a moving train in Assam's Kamrup district.

The incident occurred while the elephant was crossing the railway track. The elephant was 12 year old and the train that hit him was travelling towards Dhubri. The episode took place around 11pm at Bamunpara Rangamati, an area 1km away from Rani station. As per a ranger of Loharghat forest in Kamrup district, Shamim Akhtar, it was the first ever accident case in the region.

He further said that wild elephant do not usually roam around in that area. Recently, four elephants moved out of the forest reserve in search of food and had been loitering in the region since then.

The Rani reserve forest is located 7-8 km away from the place of incident. However, it is suspected that the elephant was alone when the accident happened. The ranger while speaking to media shared that, the area is not known for wild elephants. The place has almost never seen any sort of jumbo movement until now.