A jungle cat was recovered by the public in Bisondai Part -ll village in Golakganj in the early morning of October 26.

It is to be noted that on the night of October 25, when the public noticed the cat in front of the roof of the house, initially suspected it to be a leopard calf.

Later, the locals informed forest officials, and meanwhile, the locals recovered the cat from the septic tank where it was stuck.

The forest officials reached the spot and identified the cat and told the public that it is not a leopard calf but a Jungle cat.

The forest officials took the cat and then released it to its nearest habitat following all protocols.

Earlier in April this year, three rare jungle cat babies have been found in Assam. These three babies are in good condition and will be transferred to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) for proper care and protection.

According to accounts, the babies were famished and screaming for food when they were discovered by a resident of Bhoraguri. The householder then brought the infants home, fed and cared for them, and phoned the local veterinarian for additional medical attention.