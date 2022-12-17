In a swift action initiated upon receiving inputs, the sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped and arrested Jagat Chandra Nath, Junior Accounts Assistant of the Sub Treasury office Bihpuria, Lakhimpur, while accepting bribe money from the complainant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on December 17, wherein a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, reached the Office of the Treasury Officer, Bihpuria Sub Treasury, District- Lakhimpur. The accused person Jagat Chandra Nath, was caught red handed at 1:20 PM, immediately after he accepted Rs. 3,000/- (three thousand only) as bribe from the complainant.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized in presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered in ACB Police Station on December 17 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 57/2022U/S 7(a)of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Jagat Chandra Nath.

The official has been taken into custody and necessary follow-up is being initiated into the case.

In another case of corruption, the Assam agriculture department has launched an immediate inquiry into the scam in the Golaghat district agriculture department after the video of Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia scolding Haren Saikia, an agriculture officer in Sensowa circle in Khumtai for taking bribe from farmers surfaced on social media and news. A day after Agriculture Minister Atul Bora announced an inquiry based on a complaint by Mrinal Saikia, Additional Secretary of the Agriculture Department Tejprasad Bhosal arrived in Golaghat on December 16.

Before starting the investigation, the Investigating Officer consulted MLA Mrinal Saikia and took his opinion on the matter and allegations. The officer held a closed-door meeting with Saikia and collected the necessary documents.

Notably, the investigating officer has already received a lot of corruption charges against Haren Saikia.



Speaking to reporters, Tejprasad Bhosal said that he will launch an inquiry at the Golaghat district agriculture office on December 17. District Agriculture Officer Ranjit Sharma, AGMARK Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Ranjan Baruah and Horticulture Department Nodal Officer Mridul Sharma will also be taken under the scanner and will be questioned on the matter.

Also read : Assam: Corrupt Golaghat Agriculture Officer to be questioned on ‘corruption charges’