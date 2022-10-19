Carrying out relentless efforts to curb the mushrooming corruption in the state of Assam, sleuths of vigilance and anti-corruption on October 19 arrested one Junior Assistant of the Dibrugarh DTO office and an agent for accepting a bribe.

Based on reliable inputs, the anti-corruption team carried out an operation and arrested the Junior Assistant identified as Diptimoni Gogoi and agent Pankaj Saikia for allegedly involving in corrupt practices.

It is being reported that Diptimoni Gogoi took a bribe from the agent Pankaj Saikia.

Additionally, a cash amount of Rs 9,30,500 was recovered from the flat of the arrested accused Ditimoni Gogoi during the investigation.

Notably, a team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team caught one Lat Mandal red-handed while accepting a bribe on October 15.

The team trapped the accused Lat Mandal identified as Md Abdul Baki Seikh under Jorhat Revenue Circle after a complaint related to the processing of land-related documents.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team reached Abdul Baki’s house and arrested him red-handed while seizing incriminating documents to be processed during the investigation.

It needs mention here that on October 13, the state police in Assam’s Kokrajhar arrested one DTO identified as Sameswar Brahma Muchahary during a late-night operation and seized Rs 36 lakh cash from his residence.

“In a late night action, Sri Sameswar brahma Muchahary Age 54 yrs I/C DTO Kokrajhar BTR has been arrested by @KokrajharP in a criminal case and during search INR 36 Lacs have been seized. Further lawful action being taken. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam @DIR_VAC_ASSAM,'' tweeted ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh.

Assam Police has been carrying out several search operations recently in an effort to crack down on illegal transactions of funds and public money as well as arresting corrupt officials involved in bribery and corrupt activities.