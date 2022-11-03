Tensions prevailed at Silchar Medical College on November 2 after a pregnant woman along with her family was allegedly assaulted by on-duty junior doctors at the premises.

The incident took place between relatives of a pregnant woman along with a team of junior doctors.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint filed by the family of the woman, the police detained one junior doctor related to the incident.

According per sources, the incident occurred after the pregnant woman who was in a serious condition was made to sleep on the floor. When the family members protested, the doctors allegedly assaulted them including the pregnant woman. The doctors even attacked the woman and threatened her family members to leave the hospital.

After the incident, the situation escalated when the patient’s relatives arrived at the medical college and a clash started between the junior doctors and the patient's relatives.

Notably, police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Currently, police are investigating the matter.