The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on June 26 has taken decisive action against corruption by arresting Sabibar Rahman, a Junior Engineer from the Office of the Block Development Officer in Debitola Development Block, Kazigaon, Kokrajhar district. Rahman was caught red-handed after allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from a complainant for the release of pending bills.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption swiftly launched an investigation. A well-executed trap was set by the vigilant team, leading to the apprehension of Sabibar Rahman. He was caught in the act of accepting Rs. 5,000 as part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was immediately recovered from Rahman's possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

The evidence against the accused public servant was deemed sufficient, resulting in his immediate arrest by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption. In accordance with the established legal procedures, a case has been registered at the ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). The case has been assigned the reference number ACB P.S. Case No. 48/2023, signifying the serious nature of the offense.