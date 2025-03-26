The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, caught Nekibuz Zaman, a Junior Engineer of Fakiragram Municipal Board, Kokrajhar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in his office.

According to officials, the accused demanded the bribe from a complainant in exchange for granting permission to renovate a shop. Acting on the complaint, the anti-corruption team laid a trap and apprehended Zaman while he was receiving the bribe.

The Directorate has assured strict action, reiterating its commitment to eliminating corruption from public offices in Assam.



Further investigations are underway.