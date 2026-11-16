In the wake of the fatal Kaziranga road accident that claimed 26 lives, Juria Police in Assam's Nagaon district have stepped up traffic enforcement, seizing 18 motorcycles for allegedly being ridden without helmets.

Police conducted intensive vehicle-checking drives at several key locations in Juria, setting up checkpoints and inspecting vehicles from daytime until evening.

The crackdown primarily targeted traffic violations, particularly riding motorcycles without helmets. A total of 18 bikes were seized during the operation and taken to the police station.

Juria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajay Barman warned motorists against violating traffic rules, saying the checking drive would continue daily to improve road safety and ensure smooth traffic movement in the area.

He said police would take strict action against helmetless riders, overspeeding vehicles and motorcycles fitted with excessively loud silencers.

The intensified enforcement comes after the November 13 accident at Rongajan in Kaziranga, where a passenger vehicle collided head-on with a container truck, killing 26 people and leaving several others injured.