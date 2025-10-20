Assam: Justice echoes in Amranga Barihat, hundreds rally in memory of Zubeen Garg

A massive rally demanding justice for late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg swept through the streets of Amranga Barihat in South Kamrup on Sunday, October 19.



Over three hundred people, including youth, men, and women from across the greater Amranga Barihat region, joined the procession which began at the Amranga Barihat Mini Stadium and culminated at Shikarhati Chowk. Protesters carried placards, chanted slogans, and expressed their collective grief while urging for transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigation into Garg’s death.



Meanwhile, in Sonapur, as the state marked one month since Zubeen Garg’s passing, his family members, including wife Garima Saikia Garg and sister Palmee Borthakur, visited his cremation site to offer floral tributes.



At the same time, hundreds of fans assembled at Garg’s memorial site in Kamarkuchi, lighting mobile flashlights in a moving display of remembrance while singing his beloved song “Mayabini.” The emotional tribute transformed into a peaceful yet powerful protest, symbolizing the people’s unwavering demand for justice for the artist who continues to live in their hearts.



The event saw the presence of Zublee Baruah, Garima Garg, and Palmee Borthakur, among others, who joined fans in prayers and solidarity, emphasizing that the fight for truth behind Zubeen Garg’s death remains strong even a month later.