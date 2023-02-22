Jute sector in Northeastern states such as Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya will get a boost as the Central government has approved reservation norms for the mandatory use of jute in the packaging of rice, wheat, and sugar for the Jute Year 2022-23.

The mandatory norms will provide full reservation for packaging of foodgrains and a 20 per cent reservation for packaging of sugar in jute bags, which will be a big boost for West Bengal.

''The Jute industry occupies an important place in the national economy of India, particularly in West Bengal where nearly 75 jute mills operate and provide a livelihood to lakhs of workmen. It will support 40 lakh farm families in the jute sector. The decision will also help the jute sector in Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana,'' an official statement said.

The statement further said that the reservation norms under JPM Act provide for direct employment to 3.70 lakh workers and protect the interest of approximately 40 lakh farm families in the jute sector.

''JPM Act, 1987 protects the interest of Jute farmers, workers, and persons engaged in jute goods’ production. 75 per cent of the total production of the Jute Industry is Jute Sacking Bags of which 85 per cent is supplied to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and State Procurement Agencies (SPAs) and the remaining is exported/sold directly,'' it added.

It is worth mentioning that the government purchases Jute sacking bags worth approximately Rs 9,000 crore every year for the packing of foodgrains.

''This ensures a guaranteed market for the produce of Jute Farmers and Workers,'' the statement added.

It further said that the Average Production of Jute Sacking Bags is about 30 lakhs bales (9 lahk MT) and Government is committed to ensuring complete off-take of the production of jute bags in order to protect the interest of Jute farmers, workers, and persons engaged in the Jute Industry.

The reservation norms would further the interest of domestic production of raw jute and jute packaging material in India, thereby, making India self-reliant in consonance with Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

''It will also help protect the environment because jute is a natural, bio-degradable, renewable & reusable fiber and hence fulfills all sustainability parameters,'' the statement said.