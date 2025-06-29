Assam: KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang unveils statue of Karbi Literary Icon Ru Bonglong Terang in Diphu

In a day marked by cultural reverence and youth celebration, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, graced two major events in Diphu on Sunday.

In the afternoon, CEM Ronghang unveiled a statue of the eminent Karbi folklorist, writer, and cultural reformer, Ru Bonglong Terang, at the Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) office. The ceremony, chaired by KLA General Secretary Liladhar Teron along with other dignitaries, was a heartfelt tribute to Terang’s enduring legacy in Karbi literature and cultural preservation.

Before the statue unveiling, Ronghang paid floral tribute to Terang’s portrait, invoking divine blessings and acknowledging the late scholar’s profound impact on Karbi society. “Though I never met Ru Bonglong Terang in person, his literary works embody his unwavering devotion to our culture and identity,” Ronghang said, urging the younger generation to draw inspiration from his legacy.

Ru Bonglong Terang is revered for his vital role in preserving Karbi traditions through his writings. His exceptional contributions earned him the Karbi Lamkuru Sarpo Award in 1973 and several other accolades throughout his life. The newly installed statue, sculpted by Diben Timung, took six months to complete and stands as a symbol of pride and remembrance for the Karbi community.

The event was attended by several notable personalities, including MLA Bidyasing Engleng (Diphu LAC) and Padma Shri Dhaneswar Engti, who lauded Terang’s legacy and cultural impact.

Later in the day, CEM Ronghang took part in the T10 Polling Station-wise Cricket Tournament Final and a felicitation ceremony for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) toppers of 2025. The dual event was held in loving memory of Ronghang’s late mother, Basapi Teronpi, and served as a platform to celebrate academic and sporting excellence.

The cricket final showcased spirited performances by local talent, while the felicitation ceremony acknowledged the hard work and achievements of meritorious students. Ronghang praised the youth for their dedication and called for continued encouragement of both education and sports as pillars of community growth.