Assam: KAAC extends tenure of municipal board, town committee members by six months

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has extended the tenure of all nominated Municipal Board and Town Committee Chairpersons and Ward Commissioners for another six months, effective retrospectively from May 3, 2026, to November 2, 2026.

The decision was taken under EC Resolution No. 12 adopted during the 26th Executive Committee Meeting of the 13th KAAC held on May 14, 2026.

According to the official notification issued by the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, KAAC, the extension has been granted in accordance with Section 6 (1)(a) and 6 (1)(b) of the Mikir Hills District (Constitution of Town Committees) Rules, 1958.

The order was issued by Joint Secretary Ibon Teron, ACS, and applies to all incumbent nominated Chairpersons and Ward Commissioners serving under Municipal Boards and Town Committees across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Copies of the notification have been forwarded to Executive Members, MACs, Executive Officers, District Commissioners and senior police officials for information and necessary action.