Assam: Kabaddi player killed, two injured in hit-and-run incident on Guwahati National Highway

A young Kabaddi player was killed and two others were injured after a speeding vehicle hit them on a national highway near the Basistha–Sarusajai stretch in Guwahati on Monday, July 27 police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi Saha, a resident of Dhirenpara. According to initial reports, she died on the spot after being struck by the vehicle shortly after leaving her practice session at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai.

The accident occurred as the players were making their way from the sports complex. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was travelling at high speed when it hit them on the highway.

The driver allegedly fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving the victims behind. The impact proved fatal for Vaishnavi, who was declared dead at the spot.

Two other Kabaddi players, identified as Vidya and Manisha, both residents of Amingaon, sustained injuries in the incident. They were admitted to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Basistha Police later identified the vehicle involved as bearing registration number AS 26 C 4335. According to officials, it was travelling from Lakhra towards Khanapara when the accident took place.

Police have since seized the vehicle and launched a search operation to trace the absconding driver. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident.