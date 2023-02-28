In a unique initiative under the Smart City project of the Government of India, the Guwahati Smart City Ltd. has decided to use natural elements like local bamboo, wicker and thatch in the design of the Kalakshetra campus in Guwahati. The project, which spans over 25 acres, includes landscaping, upgrading of tourist facilities, a sound and light show, and more.

The design of the Kalakshetra campus will feature various forms of local bamboo, wicker and thatch, which are abundantly available in the region. The project includes a 1000 capacity amphitheatre, open-air theatre, laser show, and more. The mural, which is another unique feature of the project, will consist of nine outdoor paintings with a theme based on the culture and history of Assam. The mural will be accompanied by a musical fountain and a laser show, making it the first of its kind in the entire northeast. This will be a permanent setup in a huge area of the Kalakshetra campus that was previously not even utilized.

Speaking to architect Nilanjan Bhowal, who has been tasked with overseeing the project, he said that landscaping with natural elements is an awesome and wonderful initiative of the Guwahati Smart City project and the Government of Assam. He added that as an architect, a project like this to document the history is a very unique experience and he is very excited about it.

The mural will depict the art and history of Assam and will attract more tourists than before and will also be an educational point for visitors. The local artists have used bamboo in their art and the mural will showcase the rich culture and heritage of Assam.

The project is part of the larger Smart City initiative of the Government of India and is aimed at improving the quality of life for residents of the city. With the use of natural elements in the design, the project not only promotes sustainable development but also highlights the local culture and heritage.

The Kalakshetra campus in Guwahati is set to become a must-visit destination for tourists and a source of pride for the people of Assam. The use of natural elements in the design is a great way to showcase the region's unique culture and heritage while also promoting sustainable development. The Smart City project of the Government of India is proving to be a game-changer in the development of cities and towns across the country, and the Kalakshetra project in Guwahati is just one example of the great work being done under this initiative.