Concern grips the village of Kaliabor as Mainul Islam, a young man hailing from Hatibandha village, has been reported missing while working in Kerala. Mainul, along with four friends, ventured to Kerala from his hometown on May 10 in search of employment opportunities.

However, since Monday, May 13, communication with Mainul has ceased, leaving his family distraught and fearing for his safety.

Mainul Islam's family disclosed that he had been in regular contact with them until May 13, after which all communication abruptly ceased.

The sudden silence has left his wife and son in a state of peril, with no information on his whereabouts or well-being.

This unfortunate incident follows closely on the heels of another tragedy involving a young man from Kaliabor, who lost his life while traveling to work in Kerala.

The news of this earlier incident has only added to the distress of Mainul Islam's family, intensifying their concerns for his safety.

In their desperate quest for information and assistance, Mainul Islam's family has issued a heartfelt plea to the public.

They urge anyone who may have seen or heard from Mainul to reach out to them immediately through the provided contact numbers: 70992444 or 6000703148.