As monsoon clouds gather and heavy rains begin to sweep across the region, the Kalpajyoti Foundation has taken a vital step to safeguard the lives of vulnerable street dogs. On Sunday, the foundation installed four dedicated shelters across Gauripur and Dhubri to provide refuge to stray animals facing extreme weather conditions.

"The street dogs suffer immensely during monsoon. They hardly find any shelter from the heat or relentless rain, often resulting in distress and illness," said Sayan Saha, Founder of the Kalpajyoti Foundation. The initiative is aimed at mitigating the harsh impacts of the season on street animals by offering safe spaces for rest and protection.

The installation includes two shelters in Ward No. 1 of Dhubri and two in Gauripur. These structures are designed to offer immediate relief from both soaring temperatures and heavy rainfall, providing a safe haven for street dogs.

This effort marks the first phase of a broader animal welfare initiative. The foundation has expressed its commitment to expand the program in the coming months by constructing more such shelters in additional locations across Dhubri and Gauripur.

Local authorities and community members have lauded the humane gesture. “We welcome this compassionate initiative wholeheartedly. It will significantly improve the welfare of our local stray animals,” remarked Umesh Roy, Ward Commissioner of Ward No. 1.

With this initiative, the Kalpajyoti Foundation continues to champion the cause of voiceless animals, ensuring they are not left behind during the challenging monsoon season.